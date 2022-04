EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — This week on Newsmakers: Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos talks about kicking off her campaign for a full term, the role she plays in the McKee administration and more; Target 12 investigator Eli Sherman joins Tim White and Ted Nesi to break down the newly announced $220 million “Superman” building deal.

Prefer your Newsmakers on the go?

Subscribe to our podcast!

iTunes | Google | Stitcher