EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — This week on Newsmakers: Michelle Wilcox of Crossroads Rhode Island and David Salvatore of the R.I. Association of Realtors discuss the cost crisis in Rhode Island’s housing market; on the second half, Target 12’s Steph Machado and Eli Sherman join Tim White and Ted Nesi to discuss the week in the news.

Prefer your Newsmakers on the go?

Subscribe to our podcast!

iTunes | Google | Stitcher