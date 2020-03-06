Newsmakers 3/6/2020: Super Tuesday political roundtable

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – This week on Newsmakers: a breakdown of the Super Tuesday presidential primary. Joining Tim White and Ted Nesi are Eyewitness News political analyst Joe Fleming, political analyst Lisa Pelosi, and communications strategist Mike Raia of Nail[PR]. The panel discusses Joe Biden’s surge and why Sen. Elizabeth Warren failed to gain traction. They also look ahead to Michigan, examining whether Sen. Bernie Sanders can again take the state like he did in 2016, and explore the ongoing fallout from the grand jury investigation into House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello and the Rhode Island Convention Center.