Newsmakers 3/5/2021: RI Hospitality industry

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – This week on the first half of Newsmakers: Kristen Adamo, President and CEO of the Providence/Warwick Convention and Visitors Bureau and Dale Venturini, President and CEO of the RI Hospitality Association, discuss the impact of the pandemic on hotels, restaurants and tourism in the state and where things go from here. Then Tim White and Ted Nesi break down the week in news, including Gina Raimondo’s first week as US Commerce Secretary, Gov. Dan McKee taking over at the State House, and Steph Machado’s Pulse of Providence interview with Councilwoman Nirva LaFortune.