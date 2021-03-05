Newsmakers 3/5/2021: RI Hospitality industry

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) - This week on the first half of Newsmakers: with the one-year anniversary of the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Rhode Island on Monday, 12 News anchor Kim Kalunian sat down with R.I. Department of Health Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott to reflect on the turbulent year, what she's learned and what brought her to this moment.

On the second half, Tim White and Ted Nesi dissect the latest on the hospital merger announcement between Lifespan and Care New England, in partnership from Brown University.