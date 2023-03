EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — This week on Newsmakers: I-195 Commission Chairman Marc Crisafulli discusses the collapse of the controversial Fane Tower project, continued efforts to sell remaining parcels of the old highway land, and the commission’s plan to refocus on commercial and life sciences developments.

