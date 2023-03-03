EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — This week on Newsmakers: Pawtucket Mayor Don Grebien. The veteran Democrat talks about the latest developments in the city, including the new train station and soccer stadium as well as the future of McCoy Stadium and a troubled elementary school.

On the second half, 12 News political analyst Joe Fleming joins Tim White and Ted Nesi to discuss House Speaker Joe Shekarchi’s potential entry into the 1st Congressional District race, as well as other developments related to the special election.