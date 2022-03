EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — This week on Newsmakers: Democratic congressional candidate Seth Magaziner, Rhode Island’s general treasurer, discusses why he switched out of the governor’s race and what he’d do in Washington; outgoing R.I. State Police Col. James Manni reflects on his years leading the agency.

