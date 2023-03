EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — This week on Newsmakers: state Sen. Sandra Cano, Pawtucket Democrat and Education Committee chair, discusses the Pawtucket soccer stadium situation and her newly announced candidacy for Congress; then, 12 News political analyst Joe Fleming joins Tim White and Ted Nesi to break down the latest developments in the 1st Congressional District race.

Prefer your Newsmakers on the go?

Subscribe to our podcast!

Apple | Google

Spotify | Stitcher