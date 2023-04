EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – This week on Newsmakers: Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha discusses his relationship with Gov. Dan McKee and his office’s request for more money in the state budget being ignored. He also reflected on potential challenges to tougher gun legislation in Rhode Island and the FBI investigation of an accused drug ring leader’s ties to the Providence Police Department.

