EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) -- This week on the first half of Newsmakers: Kristen Adamo, president and CEO of the Providence Warwick Convention & Visitors Bureau, and Dale Venturini, president and CEO of the Rhode Island Hospitality Association, discuss the devastating effects of the pandemic on the tourism and restaurant industries over the last year and what lies ahead.

Then on the second half, Tim White and Ted Nesi recap this week’s transition in the Rhode Island governor’s office from Gina Raimondo to Dan McKee, and preview Steph Machado's Pulse of Providence interview with Councilwoman Nirva LaFortune.