Newsmakers 3/13/2020: Coronavirus roundtable

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – This week on Newsmakers: WPRI 12 reporters Tim White, Ted Nesi, Steph Machado and Eli Sherman break down the evolving developments throughout the week on the coronavirus in Rhode Island and across the country.
by: Tim WhitePosted: / Updated:
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – This week on Newsmakers: WPRI 12 reporters Tim White, Ted Nesi, Steph Machado and Eli Sherman break down the evolving developments throughout the week on the coronavirus in Rhode Island and across the country.