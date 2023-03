EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – This week on Newsmakers: Steph Machado sits down with Providence Police Col. Oscar Perez to discuss his new job leading the department. Perez reflected on growing up in South Providence after emigrating from Colombia, his 30 years on the force, and his plans for the department.

Prefer your Newsmakers on the go?

Subscribe to our podcast!

Apple | Google

Spotify | Stitcher