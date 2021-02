EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – This week on the first half of Newsmakers, Tim White and Ted Nesi break down a signature element of Gov. Gina Raimondo’s tenure: RhodeWorks. Ted Nesi talks to RIDOT Director Peter Alviti about the program.

Then a closer look at what was likely Gov. Gina Raimondo’s final State of the State speech and what the timeline is for her transition to Washington.