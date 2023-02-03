EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — This week on Newsmakers: Ted Nesi sits down with Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo at her office in Washington to discuss her priorities as a cabinet member, her biggest regret from her time as governor, and her political future. On the second half, a profile of a Pawtucket native now working at the White House and a roundup of the latest developments involving the region’s congressional delegation.

