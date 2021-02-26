Newsmakers 2/26/2012: Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott; Hospital merger

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) - This week on the first half of Newsmakers: Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea on what voters need to know about the upcoming bond referendum election on March 2. The second-term Democrat also answers questions about her political future.

On the second half, Tim White and Ted Nesi break down Gov. Gina Raimondo's first interview since Dec. 22 when 12 News caught up with her outside the State House on Monday.