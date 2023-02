EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — This week on Newsmakers: Rhode Island Congressman David Cicilline talks one-on-one with 12 News politics editor Ted Nesi about his shock decision to retire from the House to become Rhode Island Foundation CEO; on the second half, 12 News reporter Steph Machado and 12 News political analyst Joe Fleming look ahead to the special election to fill Cicilline’s seat in the 1st Congressional District.

Prefer your Newsmakers on the go?

Subscribe to our podcast!

Apple | Google

Spotify | Stitcher