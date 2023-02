EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — This week on Newsmakers: U.S. Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse. The veteran Rhode Island Democrat shares his reaction to President Biden’s State of the Union. He also discusses his recent trip to Ukraine, his re-election bid in 2024 and more.

Prefer your Newsmakers on the go?

Subscribe to our podcast!

Apple | Google

Spotify | Stitcher