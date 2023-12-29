EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — This week on Newsmakers: a New Year’s reporters roundtable looks back at the top local news of 2023 and ahead to what will make headlines in 2024. Ted Nesi is joined by Eli Sherman, Antonia Noori Farzan and Ian Donnis.

