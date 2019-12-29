Newsmakers 12/28/2019: Gov. Gina Raimondo

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — This week on Newsmakers: Eyewitness News anchor Kim Kalunian conducts a year-end interview with Gov. Gina Raimondo, who reflects on the ups and downs of 2019 and reveals what her priorities are for 2020.
