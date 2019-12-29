Newsmakers 12/28/2019: Gov. Gina Raimondo

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) -- This week on the first half of Newsmakers: Jesse Mermell, a Democratic candidate for Massachusetts' 4th Congressional District, discusses her campaign to succeed Congressman Joe Kennedy. She is one of six Democrats who are currently in the race, along with Jake Auchincloss, Dave Cavell, Becky Grossman, Alan Khazei and Ihssane Leckey.

Then on the second half, a reporter roundtable discusses the $400 million proposed Pawtucket soccer development.