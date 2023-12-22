EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — This week on Newsmakers: Roman Catholic Bishop of the Providence Diocese Richard Henning. After taking over for Bishop Thomas Tobin this past year, Henning discusses what he has learned about the church in Rhode Island as he works to form his vision for the Diocese. He discusses the new guidance from the Vatican on same sex couples, and the financial state of the diocese, including the outlook for church closings.

Call: 401-421-7833, ext. 207

Email: KTHO@dioceseofprovidence.org