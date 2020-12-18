CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • Restrictions    • Testing Info    • Vaccine Updates    • School Updates    • 12 Responds    • Vital Hotlines   
Newsmakers 12/18/20: Gov. Gina Raimondo

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – In a year-end interview with Gov. Gina Raimondo, Tim White asks her to reflect on a challenging year, if she harbors any regrets and what she anticipates in the new year.

