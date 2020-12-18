Newsmakers 12/18/20: Gov. Gina Raimondo

EAST PROVIDENCE, RI. (WPRI) -- This week on Newsmakers: Rhode Island Community Food Bank CEO Andrew Schiff discusses how the pandemic has worsened food insecurity among the state's residents; 12 News reporter Steph Machado gets the latest on coronavirus with Dr. Ashish Jha, dean of Brown University's School of Public Health, in an excerpt from the latest Pulse of Providence.

Donate to the Rhode Island Community Food Bank at rifoodbank.org.