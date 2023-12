EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — This week on Newsmakers: Congressman Gabe Amo discusses his first month in the U.S. House, the Washington Bridge crisis, debates over Israel and antisemitism, immigration negotiations and more. The newly elected Democrat won a special election last month.

Prefer your Newsmakers on the go?

Subscribe to our podcast!

Apple | Google

Spotify | Stitcher