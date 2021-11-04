Newsmakers 11/4/2021: RI Foundation; Providence VA

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — This week on Newsmakers: Rhode Island Foundation President and CEO Neil Steinberg discusses his organization’s newly released recommendations for spending the state’s $1.1 billion American Rescue Plan Act allocation.

Then on the second half, two local U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs leaders — Larry Connell, director of the VA Providence Healthcare System, and E.J. McQuade, executive director of the Veterans Benefits Administration’s Providence office — explain how their agencies seek to help veterans.