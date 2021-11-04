Newsmakers 11/4/2021: RI Foundation; Providence VA

Newsmakers

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — This week on Newsmakers: Rhode Island Foundation President and CEO Neil Steinberg discusses his organization’s newly released recommendations for spending the state’s $1.1 billion American Rescue Plan Act allocation.

Then on the second half, two local U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs leaders — Larry Connell, director of the VA Providence Healthcare System, and E.J. McQuade, executive director of the Veterans Benefits Administration’s Providence office — explain how their agencies seek to help veterans.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Don't Miss

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams
Viewer Pa on WPRI.com