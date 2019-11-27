Newsmakers 11/27/2019: Hunger in RI; Mayor Elorza

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – This week on the first half of Newsmakers: Rhode Island Community Food Bank CEO Andrew Schiff and Meals on Wheels Rhode Island executive director Meghan Grady. Despite the good economy, Rhode Island is still seeing thousands of families who need food assistance. Schiff and Grady discuss the demand their agencies see.

On the second half of Newsmakers: Ted Nesi interviews Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza about the 20th anniversary of the Providence Place mall.

