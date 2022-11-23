EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — This week on Newsmakers, Matt Santacroce, Chief of the Rhode Island Office of Cannabis Regulation and Interim Deputy Director of the Dept. of Business Regulation, sat down with Tim White and Steph Machado to discuss the state’s entry into recreational marijuana sales. On the second half, RI Food Bank CEO Andrew Schiff talked about the recent uptick in food insecurity for Rhode Islanders and ways to help.

