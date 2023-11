EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – This week on the first half of Newsmakers: Katie Langford Sonder, the associate director of the Pell Center at Salve Regina University, discusses the results of a new survey examining Rhode Islanders’ attitudes toward the state of democracy, political polarization, news consumption and more.

On the second half: RI Community Food Bank’s CEO Andrew Schiff on their Status Report on Hunger.