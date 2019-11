EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) - This week on the first half of Newsmakers: Fall River Mayor-elect Paul Coogan. The turbulent Jasiel Correia era in Fall River is over: Coogan won Tuesday's election handily and is tasked with raising morale in a city that has been battered by allegations of corruption. Coogan outlines his priorities and discusses his conversation with Mayor Correia after the results came in.

Then on the second half, Target 12 Consumer Investigator Susan Campbell sits down with R.I. Airport Corporation President and CEO Iftikhar Ahmad to discuss why revenue is falling at T.F. Green and what the outlook is there.