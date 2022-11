EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — This week on Newsmakers: Katie Nee Zambrano, campaign manager for Congressman-elect Seth Magaziner, and Bob Walsh, an outside adviser to Gov. Dan McKee, go behind the scenes on their election strategies; on the second half, Joe Fleming joins Tim White and Ted Nesi for a closer look at the final results.

