Newsmakers 11/1/2019: Jake Auchincloss; mayoral elections preview

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — This week on Newsmakers: Jake Auchincloss, Democratic candidate for Massachusetts’ 4th Congressional District; then, Politico Massachusetts’ Stephanie Murray joins Tim White and Ted Nesi to preview next week’s mayoral elections in New Bedford, Fall River, Taunton and Attleboro.

Auchincloss is one of six candidates who have announced campaigns so far to succeed Joe Kennedy III in the 4th District. The others are Jesse Mermell, Alan Khazei, Ihssane Leckey, Becky Grossman and Dave Cavell.