PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) -- The state's attorney general and the R.I. State Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding how a controversial $5.2 million contract was awarded to a brand-new consulting firm, Target 12 has confirmed.

"The Department of Administration received a request for documents related to the ILO / WestEd procurement from the Rhode Island State Police," Alana O'Hare, a spokesperson for Gov. Dan McKee, wrote in an email Friday.