Breaking News
Police ID suspect in deadly Federal Hill stabbing

Newsmakers 10/4/2019: RI GOP Chair Sue Cienki; political roundtable

Newsmakers

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – This week on the first half of Newsmakers: R.I. Republican Party Chair Sue Cienki. With the ongoing spat between gaming companies IGT and Twin River making headlines, Cienki outlines why the state GOP opposes the governor’s push to extend IGT’s contract, arguing the opposition is not driven by politics. Then, Eyewitness News Political Analyst Joe Fleming joins Tim White, Ted Nesi and Cienki for a political roundtable, analyzing the potential political fallout of the impeachment inquiry into President Trump.

Newsmakers is also a Podcast!

Listen or Subscribe on iTunes, Google Play, or Stitcher » | or Watch on WPRI.com »

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

DONATE NOW: Hurricane Dorian Relief

Don't Miss

Target 12

Live Cams