Newsmakers 10/4/2019: RI GOP Chair Sue Cienki; political roundtable

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – This week on the first half of Newsmakers: R.I. Republican Party Chair Sue Cienki. With the ongoing spat between gaming companies IGT and Twin River making headlines, Cienki outlines why the state GOP opposes the governor’s push to extend IGT’s contract, arguing the opposition is not driven by politics. Then, Eyewitness News Political Analyst Joe Fleming joins Tim White, Ted Nesi and Cienki for a political roundtable, analyzing the potential political fallout of the impeachment inquiry into President Trump.
