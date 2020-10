EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — This week on Newsmakers: a debate between the two candidates running for R.I. House District 15 in Cranston, Democratic House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello and Republican challenger Barbara Ann Fenton-Fung. Mattiello first won the seat in 2006 and has been speaker since 2014; Fenton-Fung is a first-time candidate and the first lady of Cranston.