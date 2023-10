EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — This week on Newsmakers: R.I. Cannabis Control Commission Chair Kimberly Ahern discusses the state of the new industry, her agency’s efforts to get up and running, safety and more; then, Eli Sherman and Alexandra Leslie join Tim White and Ted Nesi to break down the newly released RICAS standardized test scores.

