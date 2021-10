HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — President Joe Biden said Friday that although he expects his social safety net and climate spending package to shrink, “we're going to come back and get the rest” after it's passed, a seeming effort to reassure progressives who are worried their priorities may lose out in the negotiations.

“We're not going to get $3.5 trillion. We'll get less than that, but we're gonna get it. And we're going to come back and get the rest,” Biden said during remarks at a child care center in Connecticut.