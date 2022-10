EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — This week on Newsmakers: Tim White and Ted Nesi are joined by Joe Fleming and Lisa Pelosi to break down this week’s 12 News debate for Rhode Island governor between Dan McKee and Ashley Kalus. The panel also looks ahead to next week’s 2nd Congressional District debate between Allan Fung and Seth Magaziner.

Prefer your Newsmakers on the go?

Subscribe to our podcast!

Apple | Google

Spotify | Stitcher