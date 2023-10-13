EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — This week on Newsmakers: Rhode Island U.S. Sen. Jack Reed, chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, discusses the war in Israel, how the U.S. should assist, the risks in the region, Ukraine and more.
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — This week on Newsmakers: Rhode Island U.S. Sen. Jack Reed, chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, discusses the war in Israel, how the U.S. should assist, the risks in the region, Ukraine and more.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now