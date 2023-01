EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — This week on Newsmakers: House Speaker Joe Shekarchi, D-Warwick, discusses the new legislative session that began this week, his focus on issues such as housing and life sciences, and what he makes of the fight in D.C. over the same job that he holds in Rhode Island.

