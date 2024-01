EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — This week on Newsmakers: House Speaker Joe Shekarchi, D-Warwick, discusses his push to lower housing costs in Rhode Island, the state budget outlook, health care, the new Life Sciences Hub, who’s running in 2026 and more.

Prefer your Newsmakers on the go?

Subscribe to our podcast!

Apple | Google

Spotify | Stitcher