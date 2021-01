EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) - Target 12 investigator Eli Sherman joins Tim White and Ted Nesi to discuss where things stand with the vaccine rollout in Rhode Island, including what public health officials say is the timeline for people to receive the inoculation.

Then on the second half, Rhode Island U.S. Sen. Jack Reed talks about his front-row seat at the presidential inauguration and what he expects the Senate to do over the coming weeks.