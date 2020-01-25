Newsmakers 1/24/2020: Becky Grossman; reporter roundtable

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — This week on Newsmakers: Democrat Becky Grossman, a candidate for Massachusetts’ 4th Congressional District and Newton city councilor, discusses her campaign to succeed Joe Kennedy III. She is one of seven Democrats who are currently in the race, along with Jake Auchincloss, Dave Cavell, Alan Khazei, Ihssane Leckey, Jesse Mermell and Ben Sigel.

On the second half, a reporter roundtable featuring Steph Machado, Eli Sherman and Dan McGowan breaks down the week’s headlines at the Rhode Island State House and Providence City Hall.