EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) - Tim White and Ted Nesi break down a chaotic week, including pro-Trump protestors breaking into the U.S. Capitol, the Senate's change in power, and Gov. Gina Raimondo being chosen by President-elect Biden to be the next U.S. secretary of commerce.

Then on the second half, Ted Nesi spoke with U.S. Sen. Jack Reed via Zoom - hours before the chaos at the Capitol - about the prospect of him becoming Senate Armed Services Committee chairman.