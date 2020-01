EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – This week on Newsmakers: R.I. House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello. The state’s top lawmaker is already bristling over Gov. Gina Raimondo’s budget proposal. Mattiello, D-Cranston, discusses how he opposes adult marijuana legalization this year, but may be open to it down the road. And he responds to questions about why he ordered an audit of the R.I. Convention Center at the same time one of his friends is in the middle of a personnel investigation.