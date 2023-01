EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — This week on Newsmakers: New Bedford Mayor Jon Mitchell. The veteran Democrat, now in his 11th year leading the region’s second-largest city, is currently weighing whether to run for another term this fall. He discusses Gov. Maura Healey’s visit to the region, offshore wind and fishing, the City Council and more.

