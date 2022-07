EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – This week on Newsmakers: Republican congressional candidate Allan Fung. Recent polling shows Fung is a formidable candidate in the race to replace Congressman Jim Langevin. Fung discusses his stance on abortion, gun laws, inflation, energy costs and more.

