EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – It was an unusual legislative session for the R.I. General Assembly as lawmakers were dealing with a surplus rather than a deficit while carving the budget. House Speaker Joseph Shekarchi, D-Warwick, breaks down the decisions behind why certain bills survived and others failed in the final weeks of the session. He also discusses the upcoming elections, the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision on abortion, and much more.

