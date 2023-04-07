EAST PROVIDENCE R.I. (WPRI) — This week on Newsmakers: Lt. Governor Sabina Matos. Just four months after taking the oath of office to be the state’s second in command, Matos announced she was running for congress to replace outgoing U.S. Rep. David Cicilline. Matos discusses why she is running, and where she stands on policy issues from gun control, to housing and term limits for members of Congress.