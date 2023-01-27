PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — This week on Newsmakers: Providence Police Col. Hugh Clements. After more than 37 years at the Providence police department – 12 has chief – Hugh Clements is moving on. He was hired by the U.S. Department of Justice to head their COPS program, that encourages community policing at departments across the country. Clements reflects on his years on the job, the hardest day, and his proudest accomplishment.