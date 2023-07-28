EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — This week on Newsmakers: Senate Minority Leader Jessica de la Cruz, R-North Smithfield, discusses the 1st Congressional District signature scandal, her top legislative priorities, the outlook for the GOP in Rhode Island and more; then, 12 News political analyst Joe Fleming and Providence Journal reporter Antonia Noori Farzan join Tim White and Ted Nesi to discuss the state of the race for Congress.

