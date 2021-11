EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — This week on Newsmakers: Professors Teresa McCarthy Byrne of Bryant University and Diane McCrohan of Johnson & Wales University examine the outlook for the holiday shopping season, how the pandemic has changed retail, and supply-chain issues.

Then on the second half, the Rhode Island Food Policy Council’s Nessa Richman and Jazandra Barros discuss their organization’s efforts to expand the local food ecosystem.