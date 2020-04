EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – This week on the first half of Newsmakers, R.I. Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea talks to Tim White live from the State House about what the pandemic means for the elections calendar, and how open meetings are getting impacted.

Then Eyewitness News Politics Editor Ted Nesi breaks down a chaotic week of news, including answers to common questions from those on unemployment.